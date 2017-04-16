PM Narendra Modi felicitates Odisha Freedom Fighters

Prime minister Narendra Modi today felicitated freedom fighters in Odisha.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha to attend BJP annual national executive meet. He felicitated freedom fighters families who fought in Paika rebellion and Quit India movement.
PM felt privileged to meet the families of freedom fighters from Odisha and he expressed it on twitter.
Later after the felicitation Prime minster in a series of tweets praised the freedom fighters.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha to attend BJP annual national executive meet. He felicitated freedom fighters families who fought in Paika rebellion and Quit India movement.
"Today, the history was recalled with pride. It is my honour to see the descendants of martyrs. Unfortunately, the long years of freedom movement was confined in few persons and specific period. We should recall the events and contribution of everyone who participated in the freedom struggle," said PM Narendra Modi.Today I was privileged to join a very special programme in Bhubaneswar- I met relatives of leading freedom fighters of Odisha. pic.twitter.com/Cr3Fts7V9r— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 16, 2017
Later after the felicitation Prime minster in a series of tweets praised the freedom fighters.
The Prime Minster tweeted about fighters like Jayee Rajguru, Bakshi Jagabandhu, Dinabandhu Samantaray Mohapatra, Dama Subudgi Mangaraj, Samant Madhab Chandra Routray, Pindiki Bahubalendra, Krutibas Pattasani,Rindo Majhi, Veer Surendra Sai,Madho Singh, Chakhi Khuntia, Chakara Bisoyee, Dora Bisoyee, Raghunath Mohanty, Dibakar Parida, Laxmi Indira Panda, Laxman Nayakwho fought against British rule in colonial India at various points of time.From the Paika warriors to Quit India, Odisha has a rich history of freedom fighters who fiercely resisted colonialism.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 16, 2017
Published: 16 April 2017
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Reviews & Comments