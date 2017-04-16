PM Narendra Modi felicitates Odisha Freedom Fighters

Today I was privileged to join a very special programme in Bhubaneswar- I met relatives of leading freedom fighters of Odisha. pic.twitter.com/Cr3Fts7V9r April 16, 2017

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha to attend BJP annual national executive meet. He felicitated freedom fighters families who fought in Paika rebellion and Quit India movement.PM felt privileged to meet the families of freedom fighters from Odisha and he expressed it on twitter."Today, the history was recalled with pride. It is my honour to see the descendants of martyrs. Unfortunately, the long years of freedom movement was confined in few persons and specific period. We should recall the events and contribution of everyone who participated in the freedom struggle," said PM Narendra Modi.Later after the felicitation Prime minster in a series of tweets praised the freedom fighters.