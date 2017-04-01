New Petrol, Diesel Price Everyday in 5 Cities from May 1

New pilot project for daily price change on petrol and diesel in 5 cities.
The long pending proposal for day to day price adjustments on the petrol and diesel has moved a step forward.
The
oil companies are all set to sell petrol and diesel with daily changing
prices from May 1, 2017 Monday in 5 cities of Chandigarh, Udaipur, Puducherry,
Visakhapatnam and Jamshedpur as part of a pilot project to analyze the
outcome and feasibility.
Dealers will be informed about
the next day price at 8:30 pm everyday. Customers will be informed
about the price changes via press release and SMS. Indian Oil
Corporation spokesperson said at in the some of its outlets price is
changed automatically in the back end while at some outlets price should
be changed manually. The new price is reflected midnight everyday.
The
global prices are taken as benchmark to fix a base price. Taxes,
commissions and other levies are added to base price. Presently fuel
prices are changed on 1st and 16th of every months, based of the average
of last fortnight. The uncertain prices will prevent dealers from
stocking up the fuel.
The pan India roll out of daily petrol and diesel prices will depend on the success of the pilot project in these 5 cities.
Category:
Business News
,
Fuel Prices
