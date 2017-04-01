Miracle Escape By Two Year Old Child After Run Over By 2 Cars

A shockingly chilling video has gone viral in which a two year old child goes under two cars and has happy miraculous escape.The incident happened in Xichang, Sichuan Province in China.

Miraculous escape of two year old kid in China (Source:CGTN/YouTube)

In the video shared on YouTube a two year old child comes suddenly from nowhere on to the footpath and takes a look on to the road and without a second thought she runs in to the road and successful crosses half part of the road from between two cars but on the other side she suddenly is run over by a SUV and in few seconds other SUV goes. When the other car left, we can notice that girl is lying on the road and a woman came running and picks up the baby.