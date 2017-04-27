Katrina Kaif Instagram Gets 1 Million Followers in 3 Days !!!

By Vince on with 0 comments

Bollywood super heroine Katrina Kaif has registered herself on Instagram, the photo and video sharing platform on Thursday. 

Though Katrina is a late joiner on Instagram, she has got 1.1 million followers in just 3 days and we expect numbers will reach astronomical levels in coming days.As of now she is just following 34 as has 3 posts.
Katrina-kaif-instagram-photo

Have a look at some people whom Katrina follows on Instagram Isabelle Kaif,  Alia Bhatt, Yasmin Karachiwala, Kabir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Mini Mathur, Ali Abbas Zafar, Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar,  Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Manish Malhotra, Sidharth Malhotra, Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar.
She is already on facebook and she joined it only last year.

Katrina Kaif first share on instagram is a lovely pic from a beach and for that she has received more than 5.8 lakh likes.
A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

She has received a warm welcome to Instagram from none other than Salman Khan. He has posted a simple welcome message to her

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

 The below one is a super hilarious Instagram dubsmash styled video welcome message from actor Ranveer Singh to Katrina Kaif.
A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

