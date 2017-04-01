Healthy Oats Utappam Recipe With Photos

Today I am going to show you how to make Oats Uthappam or Oats Utappa which I like to call it.



Food Type: It is more like a breakfast but you can eat for dinner too.

Ease: Moderate ( Once all the things are at place. It is almost ready to eat )



So let us start making this healthy breakfast oats uthappa.



Ingredients Needed to make Oats utappam. I am making more than 10 uthappas so I tried this recipe with items listed below

* Oats powder ( grind oats in mixer to make it powder ) - 3 tea cups

* Rava or Semolina ( 1 cup or a bit less )

* Rice flour ( 1 cup or a bit less )

* shredded carrot ( 2 to 3 carrots ). It all depends on you.

* finely chopped green chillies

* finely chopped onions

* salt as required

* Eno packet

* Ginger and Garlic finely chopped ( optional )

* Oil

* Jeera ( 2 tablespoons ). I like the taste of jeera, so I am adding it in good quantity. It is upto you how much you want.



First grind the oats to smooth powder. Take it to a bowl.

Powdered Oats

Add rava to it.

Add rice flour.

Add salt. I added 1 1/2 tbsp in this recipe. If you have doubt regarding the amount of salt, don't worry you can add it later point after making your first oats uthappa.

Add jeera. Mix all the ingredients well.



Add Eno to a glass of water. Add this water to the mixture. And mix well.

Add more water. The important part is mixing water. Check the consistency of the batter try to make it like paste that slips from the spoon.

Take a nonstick pan. Heat it and low the heat and pour 1 or 2 spoons of the batter and spread it with the round spoon.

Do not use much force or else it will break. ( I put more force and you can see what happened in the below pic. Chances of this happening at first spreading are high even for experienced people. So do not worry. )

Add grated carrot, green chillies, onions and other ingredients you like.

Add few drops of oil on and round the uthappa.

Place a lid on the uthappa and let it cook.

Take the lid off and see if it is cooked or not. If it is cooked turn the utthappa other side and let it fry for few minutes.

Remove the Oats uthappam from pan and it is ready to eat.



Now healthy Oats Uthappam is ready. You can eat it with chutney or plain.

Tip:

* Use a big round spoon to pour the batter on the pan. It will be easy to spread with that.

* Don't forget to chop all the ingredients very small. It will be easy to spread them on the batter if they are very small.

* Use a half chopped onion to clean the pan after making uthappa everytime. This will prevent utappam from sticking to pan.