World's Oldest Person Emma Morano Dies at 117 Years - Top Facts

Emma Morano during her 117th birthday on Nov 29, 2016

She is born on Nov 29, 1899.

She is born 4 years before Wright Brothers first air fly.

Her husband had died in World War One.

At the age of 26 she was forced to marry person whom she does not love.

Her son died at age of 6 months.

She kicked her husband out and she claims to be the first woman to do so.

Emma Morano family has 8 sisters and brothers. One brother lived for 102 years.

She used to 3 egss daily, 2 raw and one fried. In her last days she ate only 2 eggs. She didn't eat many fruits and vegetables.

Published: 16 April 2017

In a sad news we come to know that Emma Morano who is 117 years who is the world's oldest person and last of the 19 the century has died in Italy on Saturday. Emma Morano diet is so simple that many wondered how she is surviving.She lived in Verbania, on the shores of Lake Maggiore in Northern Italy. Her life was never easy because of the troubles she has gone through.Here are the top facts about Emma Morano who lived for 117 years and 137 days.