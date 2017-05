Vermicelli upma is the easiest breakfast you can make. This tasty dish can be cooked with only few ingredients. Let's see how to cook vermicelli upma with pictures.





I am taking two cups of vermicelli to make upma, so I am using the required ingredients accordingly.





I am using carrots which are cut into finger like pieces. You can cut them as you like anyway. You can use chopped potatoes or green peas for more healthy breakfast.

Chopped carrots, green chilies and curry leaves

Heat 3 to 4 spoons of oil in a cooking bowl.





Add 1/2 table spoon mustard seeds and 1 tablespoon jeera or as desired to the oil.

Mustard seeds, Jeera, Groundnuts

You can add chopped onions, but I skipped them in this recipe.





Add the groundnuts to the oil and fry them till they get brown. Instead of groundnut you can add chana dal or both. You can take 2 or 3 spoons.





Add the carrots or peas or any other vegetable you like to use to the oil and let them cook.

Frying all ingredients

Add chopped green mirchi and curry leaves. Let them cook for few minutes.





Add salt as required and mix well. I took 1 tablespoon here.





You can add ginger garlic paste for taste but I didn't use them here.





Add 4 cups water to the cooking bowl and let it boil.

Water Boiling

Lower the flame and add the two cups of vermicelli to the boiling water. Let it cook for sometime. Check the vermicelli with fingers to see if it is Cooked or not and turn off the stove.

After adding vermicelli to the boiled water

If you like vermicelli upma sticky you can use more water.





The final result: Vermicelli upma







After cooling down it will look dry. So do not worry and start cooking.

Tip: Before adding vermicelli to the boiling water, you can fry them with little oil in a separate bowl till it turn to little brown colour. This will make vermicelli upma dry and will give a good colour as well.