Reliance Jio Gives 5GB Extra Free Data to Prime Members

Reliance Jio has announced extra 5GB data to its Prime members customers who recharge with Rs 303. Earlier Jio announced 28GB 4G data for this prepaid recharge but now after the extra data, the total available data will be 33GB.
Customers are required to recharge with Rs 99 to get Jio prime membership before March 31, 2017. The prime members who again recharge with Rs 303 are promised with unlimited free voice calls, text messages and 28GB data for 28 days. The 4G data speed has 1GB cap per day but now with the data addition, the cap might increase.
The Rs499 Jio plan gets 56GB data and with extra 10GB free addtion, it would go to 66GB data for 28 days. However this extra data is valid only for the first month.
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani had announced on Feb 21 that Jio has crossed the 100 million customers mark in 170 days of launch.
The aggressive Reliance Jio offers are making other telecom operators like Airtel, Idea, vodafone, BSNL to slash their rates.
