How To Recharge Jio Prime Membership

First step in open MyJio app or application and login with your Jio mobile number or sim.

As soon as you login you will see a advert saying "continue unlimited fun for 1 year" with a "purchase" option or you can simply click on the menu on the top left corner and select Jio prime option and then click "Buy prime" button and follow the instructions.

The Reliance Jio free unlimited calls and 4g internet will come to an end on March 31, 2017 and services will become paid. Now users have only one thought how to recharge Jio prime. First we will know what is Jio Prime. It is a membership plan starting from April 1 2017 with recharge of Rs 99. When customers recharge or do registration in this plan, they will get 1GB 4g data daily if recharged with Rs 303. If you do not subscribe or recharge with Jio prime Rs 99 plan ,the special price prime benefits will not be applicable.If you are still in doubt how to do a Jio prime recharge follow the below simple steps.Another process to recharge Jio Prime is using Mobikwik app. If you have an account on this app you can proceed Jio prime recharge but if you do not have mobikwik account, signup with your mobile number and add this invite codeto get Rs 40 super cash for adding Rs 10 into your account.As soon as you login into Mobikwik app you will see a advert or banner asking to subscribe for jio prime.Use coupon codeto get Rs 20 cashback, it means you get jio prime at discount price Rs 79 only.Jio Prime recharge last date is 31 March 2017.Jio Prime is valid till 31 March 2018.