Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport is one of the best airports in India. It is also the major International gateway for foreign tourists who come for vacations or on a business trip to India.

Earlier this airport is called as Palam Airport, later in 1986 it is renamed Indira Gandhi International Airport ( IGIA ). It is also one of the busiest airports in Asia. It also handles large volumes of cargo traffic.





Terminals: Indira Gandhi International Airport has 5 terminals which also includes a cargo terminal.





Terminal 1 : It is used for domestic flights. All the domestic carriers operate through this terminal. It has 3 sub terminals. Each of these terminals are used for various purposes.

Terminal 1A

Terminal 1C: For domestic arrivals

Terminal 1D: For domestic departures





Terminal 3 : It handles all the international arrivals and departures. The Delhi Airport Terminal 3 is spread over 20 acres which has about 168 check-in counters. Some of the airways like AirIndia, Jet Airways and Vistara operate their domestic flights from here.





Domestic Flights: The Delhi IGIA is a hub to some of the domestic airline companies in India like

Air India Jet Airways

IndiGo Go Air

SpiceJet AirAsia India

Vistara

International Flights: The Delhi Airport is a stop for many of the world's top airlines. Everyday many flights carry passengers to and fro from this airport. Some international flights are.





Air Canda Air France

Air China Austrian Airlines

Bhutan Airlines British Airway

Emirates Cathay Pacific

Finnair China Airlines

Gulf Air Malaysian Airlines

KLM Virgin Atlantic

Transportation: IGI airport is well connected with Delhi city. It has a Delhi Metro connectivity with trains from morning to night very frequently. Prepaid cabs are available round the clock to carry passengers. Delhi Transport Corporation operates buses to Delhi airport from many destinations in the city.