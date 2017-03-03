Airtel New Unlimited Recharge Rs145 , Rs349 to Fight Jio

Reliance Jio has definitely made Airtel and other mobile networks revise their prepaid and postapaid mobile charges. To survive the Jio tsunami Airtel has launched unlimited free calling packs starting from Rs 145 and 349. Customers have the choice of making unlimited calls to any network with one of these new Airtel recharge packs.
Rs 349 per month airtel recharge pack offers unlimited calling to any network in India and 1GB 4G data per day with 28 days validity. Only 500MB can be used during the day and other half during midnight hours.
The Rs 149 prepaid recharge pack offers unlimited free calling to A2A calls and 300MB 4G data and 50MB data for basic mobile phones. This pack is valid for 28 days.
The value of these new recharge plans will be different across various states.
However aggressive these new plans are, the decision factor is how long will the telecom operators continue these offers that will benefit the customers.
3 comments:
airtel unlimited plans are good as it has full network
Jio should improve its network as quick as possible and should continue free services.
Airtel is good network but Reliance Jio is catching up. customer should benefit finally.
