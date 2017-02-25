Amazon Prime Video India Price And Catalogue

Welcome to the Amazon Prime Video price help and support website where you will get all the information. Amazon has become one of the biggest online retailer in India with daily huge sales and best offers. The company has introduced a new feature for customers called Amazon Prime which offer some best options to choose from. We will find what is it all about?
Amazon Prime is a membership program for the the members which offers the below benefits
Wondering to buy Amazon Prime Video membership ! Not required exactly because if you buy Amazon Prime membership at Rs 499.00 for a year you will get Amazon Prime Video membership at no cost.
This is an introductory offer by the company, so after 1 year the they may charge for this separately or they may continue the same.
The catalogue is divided into many categories like oscar winners, action, comedy, animation, drama, kids, adventure and many more.
Amazon Prime Video boasts of thousands of latest movies, tv shows from bollywood, hollywood and regional languages with low data usage. The videos can be watched on three devices like tablets, mobile phones and television simultaneously with one account.The other best feature it offers is the videos can be downloaded and watch offline. Purchase Amazon Prime Video membership here and enjoy the entertainment.
- Free delivery one day / two day, free standard delivery.
- Discount on same-day/morning delivery at Rs.50.
- Scheduled delivery for Rs.50 for Prime eligible items.
- Early and exclusive access to lighting deals on Amazon.in website.
I have amazon prime video membership. Thanks that I can watch latest movies online with hq print plus I get products delivered to me at no extra cost.
When amazon prime was launched there is no amazon prime video. But when prime video is launched I was excited that I can access most of the new movies and videos without extra cost.
