Facts About 112 Feet Adiyogi 'Lord Shiva Staute' in Coimbatore

The Adiyogi statue is 112 feet in height, which is considered a the largest face on the planet.

Adiyogi is a form of Shiva. He is considered as the originator of Yoga or first yogi.

The 112 feet height of the Adiyogi statue resembles 112 ways in which one can attain the ultimate through the science of yoga.

The Adiyogi statue in Coimbatore is made of steel. About 500 kilograms of metal is used to build it.

The whole structure is reported to weigh about 500 tonnes.

It took about 2.5 years to conceptualize and design the Adiyogi statue. Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev himself was involved in this process.

The Isha Foundation's engineering team and sculptors took about 8 months to build and install the 112 feet Adiyogi statue.

The Adiyogi 112 feet statue cost is not revealed though according to Sadhguru, it is made on a small budget.

The statue is made in a way that it requires very less maintenance.

Isha Foundation plans to setup three more statues in east, north and west regions of India. The present statue is in Coimbatore which is in southern India.

