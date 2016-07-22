Patanjali Dant Kanti Toothpaste Review & Price

Patanjali Dant Kanti Toothpaste is the product of Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved which is giving a tough fight for long established toothpaste brands in India. In today world people have become more health conscious. Daily more and more people are buying food, beauty and health products that have natural and ayurvedic properties. Patanjali Dant Kanti Dental Cream is one such Ayurvedic tooth paste that has many natural ingredients.
Patanjali Dant Kanti Toothpaste Review
Patanjali Dant Kanti dental cream claims to have a big list of natural ingredients in it like akarkara, neem, babool, tomar, pudina, peepal, vajrdanti, bakool, peelu and others.
It claims to give effective protection for your teeth that tightens gums and fights germs. Some benefits of using Patnjali Dant Kanti dental cream are it makes a natural protective layer around the gums and teeth to fight against germs for 24 hours. It helps in fighting dental problems like swollen and bleeding gums, pyorrhea, yellow teeth and sensitivity.
Suggested use: In the morning and before bed time
Advice: Children below 7 use as advised by a doctor.
The 100 grams Dant Kanti comes in a regular tube. It has good smell like Dabur Red paste and the colour is dark brown. The paste is nice smooth and spreads on the tooth brush easily. As soon I put it in the mouth it tasted like Dabur red paste but a bit less strong. It gives good foam like any regular toothpaste brands. After thoroughly cleaning teeth and gums, I felt a comfortable freshness in my mouth. It is not strong like pepsodent or colgate. Teeth and gums looked much better.
I have been using regular TOOTHPASTE brands from my childhood , as far as I noticed they just made my teeth white only if I brush for longer time and they failed to protect my teeth from decaying. Dant kanti scores good in making your teeth white even in short brushing duration and I am pretty sure Patanjali Dant kanti will prevent cavities when we use regularly.
Verdict:
> Go for natural
> Hope it is not like other toothpastes that failed ( but used them daily!!! Pity myself. ) for years.
> Hope good dental care at shockingly lowest price Rs 40 for a 100 g tube.
(* This article is not a promotion. We are not paid by any company.)
Patanjali Dant Kanti Toothpaste Review
Patanjali Dant Kanti dental cream claims to have a big list of natural ingredients in it like akarkara, neem, babool, tomar, pudina, peepal, vajrdanti, bakool, peelu and others.
It claims to give effective protection for your teeth that tightens gums and fights germs. Some benefits of using Patnjali Dant Kanti dental cream are it makes a natural protective layer around the gums and teeth to fight against germs for 24 hours. It helps in fighting dental problems like swollen and bleeding gums, pyorrhea, yellow teeth and sensitivity.
Suggested use: In the morning and before bed time
Advice: Children below 7 use as advised by a doctor.
The 100 grams Dant Kanti comes in a regular tube. It has good smell like Dabur Red paste and the colour is dark brown. The paste is nice smooth and spreads on the tooth brush easily. As soon I put it in the mouth it tasted like Dabur red paste but a bit less strong. It gives good foam like any regular toothpaste brands. After thoroughly cleaning teeth and gums, I felt a comfortable freshness in my mouth. It is not strong like pepsodent or colgate. Teeth and gums looked much better.
I have been using regular TOOTHPASTE brands from my childhood , as far as I noticed they just made my teeth white only if I brush for longer time and they failed to protect my teeth from decaying. Dant kanti scores good in making your teeth white even in short brushing duration and I am pretty sure Patanjali Dant kanti will prevent cavities when we use regularly.
Verdict:
> Go for natural
> Hope it is not like other toothpastes that failed ( but used them daily!!! Pity myself. ) for years.
> Hope good dental care at shockingly lowest price Rs 40 for a 100 g tube.
(* This article is not a promotion. We are not paid by any company.)
Post a Comment
Reviews & Comments