Top and Best Kajal and Kohl Pencil for Beautiful Eyes

Kajal is the most important product beauty that women use regularly. It improves the overall look and beauty of women. Sometimes in these busy lifestyle, ladies do not have much time to do makeup, so by using best kajal brand, just with small kajal swipe their eyes will look exceptionally beautiful. It enhances the overall beauty of women.
Women have become more conscious about the brands they buy, be it Kajal or some other beauty product. There are many Kajal eyes best brands you can buy online or at stores. When selecting a Kajal, you should take care of few points like
Maybelline Colossal Kajal
This kajal one can last upto 12 hours, which doesn't fade and also smudge proof. It's intense rich colour and water proof propertiies make it one of the best kajals that women use. It has vitamin E to comfort eyes from any irritation. Buy 0.35g for Rs 210.
Lakme Eyeconic Kajal
Eyeconic Kajal is the best selling kajal and off-course women say many good things about it like it gives the intense black colour in one gentle stroke, very smooth and easy to apply and it is smudge proof and lasts for up to 10 hours. Lakme Eyeconic is available in black, blue, brown, green, grey and white colours in the price range of Rs 180 to Rs 275.
L'oreal Paris Kajal Magique
Kajal Magique has got some features that can make you choose this one to make your eyes stunning. It is enriched with olive oil, cocoa butter and vitamin c properties to prevent irritaon and soothe eyes. You can also use it as eyeliner. It is smudge and waterproof, can last up to 12 hours. It costs in between Rs 150 to Rs 275.
Revlon Kohl Kajal Eye Liner Pencil Black
This eye liner pencil can give you precise smooth and powdery finish. It is easy to blend and will give a smooth matte look to make your eyes look so beautiful that you always wanted. Get 1.14g for Rs 215.
Himalaya Herbals Kajal
It is enriched with almond oil, castor oil, damask rose to cool and nourish eyes. It's natural properties make it a kajal that is suitable to most of the skin types and not just that but also help in improving eye health. Get 2.7g for Rs 120.
Lotus Herbals Natural Kajal
Lotus has its name in good beauty products. Lotus kajal can improve the way your eyes look. It's natural ingredients like almond oil and camphor will give the bright look you wanted and also cool your eyes. A 4g pack price is about Rs 125.
These are few of the available best kajal brands. We will update the list with latest kajal and other beauty products for your beautiful eyes. If you know any other good products share them via comments below.
