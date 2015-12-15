Apple is making more thin,bright and power efficient displays in Taiwan

Apple Inc is developing new display technologies to use in its devices. According to the reports Apple Inc has set up a new facility in northern Taiwan to make its own displays to use in iPhone, iPad and other devices.The company has posted job openings for engineer positions to work at its Longtan facility in Taiwan.
Currently Apple is buying its displays from suppliers like Sharp Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., LG Display Co., Japan Display Inc. It is a clear indication that Apple is planning to lower dependency on other companies in developing its products.
According to Bloomberg, Apple Inc is developing displays which are much thinner, bright, lighter and power efficient. The company is focusing more on O LED's which are considered energy saving. Also if every thing goes well we can see Apple devices with a bit cheap price tag too.
