Best Samrtphones to buy this Diwali

Are you looking to buy a new mobile phone for this year Diwali festival ? Then you are in luck. There are a lot of mobile phones listed on e-commerce websites like Amazon.in, Flipkart, Snapdeal and many others sources at cheap prices and attractive offers. We are are giving you a list of some smartphones that might interest you.
1. Xiaomi Mi 4i
This good looking smartphone has an impressive 5 inch HD Capacitive touchscreen. 13 megapixel back camera and 5 MP front camera make this a good choice for this Diwali. It runs on 2GB RAM and has 16GB internal storage. This dual SIM smartphone has 3120 mAH battery.
Price: Mi 4i is available online at about Rs 10000 on some websites.
2. Moto E 2nd Generation 3G
The latest cheap lowcost 3G smartphone from Motorola is Moto E XT1506 could be your best choose for this Diwali. This Android 5.0 operating system smartphone has 4.5 inch HD IPS capacitive touchscreen.The 5 MP primary camera doesn't let you down and 0.3 MP front camera is reasonably good at this price from Motorola. It has 1GB RAM and 8GB internal memory which is expandable upto 32GB. It is a dual SIM smartphone with 2390 mAH Li-ion battery.
Price: About Rs 5000/-
3. Lenovo A6000
Lenovo A6000 is a noteworthy smartphone which have features like 8 MP primary camera with LED flash and 2 MP front camera for selfies. Display size is 5 inch and runs on 1 GB RAM and internal storage is 8GB which is expandable upto 32GB. 2300 mAH battery. Dual SIM. 4G.
Price: About Rs 6500/-
4. OnePlus One
One of the top selling smartphones OnePlus One is stylish looking smartphone with some impressive specifications. This powerful 3GB RAM smartphone has 64GB internal memory. OnePlus One smartphone features a 5.5 inch touchscreen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection. The primary camera is 13 MP with dual LED flash and 5 megapixel front camera is good for selfies. It has 4G and all other connectivity specs. Battery capacity is 3100 mAh. It is a single SIM card smartphone.
Price: in between Rs 16000 - Rs 18000
5. Coolpad Note 3
This is the one smartphone that has attracted good number of buyers from the newly released smartphones this season. This smartphone has got good looks, cool specifications and reasonable price. Coolpad Note 3 has 5.5 inch has IPS capacitive touchscreen with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution. This smartphone has built in finger print sensor to unlock the screen which is less seen feature in this price range smartphones. 13MP main camera, 5MP front camera, 1GB RAM, 16GB internal memory ( expandable upto 64GB ), Android 5.1 OS, 3000 mAh battery, Dual SIM (4G+4G) are specifications that make this smartphone a premium.
Price: approx Rs 9000
There are also other smartphones you can check like Yu Yuphoria on Android, Mi Redmi 2, Microsoft Lumia 535, Karbonn Titanium Machfive and HTC Desire 620G.
Our winner is Coolpad Note 3 which offers premium features at reasonable price tag.
Note: Prices are approximate. Please check from various sources for a better deal.
Thanks for the list. I am planning to gift a mobile phone this Diwali. Most of the phones listed on websites are not available at stores. So when you need a quick buy, you are out of luck.
Coolpad Note 3 has got good specifications. You are right it is the winner
Lenovo A6000 has got big screen. Also looks stylish.
these are the best mobilephone picks
