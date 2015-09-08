Yu Yunique 4G smartphone launched at Rs 4999

Micromax's sub brand Yu has a launched a low price smartphone Yu Yunique at price Rs 4,999 in India. Yu Yunique is a 4G HD smartphone.
Yu Yunique will be available exclusively available on ecommerce website Snapdeal on flassh sale that starts on September 15, 2015.
Yu Yunique 4G smartphone comes as a boon to users who want to use 4G connectivity for faster internet. Airtel has recently launched it 4G network across many states in India. This cheap 4G smartphone is definitely a good news to buyers.
Yu Yunique 4G smartphone is powered by a 1.2GHz 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon and 410 quad-core processor.This latest samrtphone by Yu brand has a 1GB RAM. The internal storage is 8GB which can be upgraded upto 32GB with a microSD card. The phone sports a 2MP front camera and 8MP rear camera. The device has 2000 mAh battery.
The Yu Yunique is powered by Android 5.1 Lollipop operating system. Earlier Yu samrtphones run on Cyanogen OS.
Connectivity wise the dual-sim phone supports 4G LTE, 3G and has Bluetooth 4.0 and GPS.
YU Yunique 4G smartphone is going compete with other cheap 4G smartphones like Lenovo A2010,Phicomm Energy 653 and ZTE Blade Qlux 4G.
"Registrations for Yu Yunique on Snapdeal close at 8pm IST on September 14, and the flash sale will commence from 12pm IST on September 15."
