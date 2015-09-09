TRAI Chairman to meet with Telecom Company CEO's to discuss call drops

TRAI Chairman RS Sharma has called for a meeting today with CEO's of Telecom companies to discuss the call drop issues and other regulatory matters.
Gopal Vittal CEO Bharti Airtel, Vodafone CEO & MD Sunil Sood, Reliance Communications CEO & President Gurdeep Singh, Himanshu Kapania of Idea Cellular and executives and officials from other telecom companies will attend the meet today.
Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recently advised telecom operators to compensate the customers for poor service and call drops. TRAI is considering to make disclosure of the network capacity of telecom network companies in India to monitor and analyses the call drop and quality issues to serve the customers better.
In a recent report TRAI found that Delhi and Mumbai telecom operators are failing to meet the standards to prevent call drops.
We hope that TRAI Chairman's meet with telecom network CEO's today will yield a solution to prevent call drop and other quality issues.
Post a Comment
Reviews & Comments