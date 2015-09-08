Lava to sell mobile phones in Mexico

Lava International the Indian mobile phone maker is ready to sell its smartphones in Mexico very soon.
According to Navin Chawla Senior VP and Product head Lava International "in Thailand company has reached to second position after Samsung within three years of commencing operations." He added " we will soon launch in Mexico and gradually into other markets also". He was speaking at launch of 4G smartphone Lava Pixel V2 on Monday in Mumbai.
Lava International has made 1.2 billion revenue for 2014-15 fiscal. It already sell Lava mobile phones in Saarc countries India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The company has recently entered into Indonesia and Myanmar markets.
