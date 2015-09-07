BSNL braodband minimum speed to increase to 2 Mbps

BSNL telecom has decided to increase its minimum broadband speed to 2 Mbps in an effort to take on the competition from the private internet providers.
The new 2 Mbps internet upgradation by state run BSNL will start from October 1, 2015 all over India. BSNL minimum broadband speed is only 512 Kbps at present which is very low and is pulling back customers from availing its internet service.
BSNL is the first company to introduce broadband in 2005 in India but the state run company failed to keep the pace and kept losing customers to private service providers who are giving high speed broadband at better rates, quality and customer care.
The company lost about 1.78 crore broadband customers between March 2014 and 2015.
BSNL CMD Anupam Shrivastava said that they increased internet speed by four times and added 15 Lakh mobile customers in the last few months.
