Xiaomi Redmi 2A

|Redmi 2A Specifications
|Specifications
|Launched
|April 2015
|Operating System
|Android 5.0 Lollipop
|SIM
|Dual SIM
|DISPLAY
|Screen Size / Resolution
|4.7 inches / 720 x 1280 pixels
|CAMERA
|Rear Camera
|8 Megapixel
|Front Camera
|2 Megapixel
|Extra Features
|auto focus, LED flash
|PERFORMANCE & STORAGE
|CPU
|Quad-core 1.5 GHz
|RAM
|1 GB
|Memory Details
|8 GB, expandable upto 32 GB
|CONNECTIVITY
|Features
|Wifi, Bluetooth, GPS, micro USB
|DIMENSIONS
|Size
|134.00 x 67.20 x 9.40 mm
|Weight
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|Li-ion 2100 mAh
|Talktime & Standbytime
|Other Features
|Colors: various
