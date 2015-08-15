Xiaomi Redmi 2A

News Update :
Redmi 2A phone full specifications price
Redmi 2A Specifications

Specifications
Launched April 2015
Operating System Android 5.0 Lollipop
SIM Dual SIM
DISPLAY
Screen Size / Resolution 4.7 inches / 720 x 1280 pixels
CAMERA
Rear Camera 8 Megapixel
Front Camera 2 Megapixel
Extra Features auto focus, LED flash
PERFORMANCE & STORAGE
CPU Quad-core 1.5 GHz
RAM 1 GB
Memory Details 8 GB, expandable upto 32 GB
CONNECTIVITY
Features Wifi, Bluetooth, GPS, micro USB
DIMENSIONS
Size 134.00 x 67.20 x 9.40 mm
Weight
BATTERY
Capacity Li-ion 2100 mAh
Talktime & Standbytime
Other Features Colors: various
