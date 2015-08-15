News Update :
Xiaomi Mi Note Pro

Vince on 15 August, 2015 | 7:28 pm

Xiaomi Mi Note Pro Specifications


Specifications
Model No
Operating System Android 5.0.1 Lollipop
SIM Dual SIM-Micro+Nano
DISPLAY
Screen Size / Resolution 5.7 inches with 1440 x 2560 pixels
CAMERA
Rear Camera 13 Megapixel
Front Camera 4 Megapixel
Extra Features Auto focus, dual LED flash
PERFORMANCE & STORAGE
Chipset, CPU Qualcomm MSM8994 Snapdragon 810
Quad-core 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53 & Quad-core 2 GHz Cortex-A57
RAM 4 GB
Memory Details 64 GB
CONNECTIVITY
Features Wi-fi, Bluetooth v4.1,GPS, USB, NFC
DIMENSIONS
Size 155.1 x 77.6 x 7 mm
Weight 161 g
BATTERY
Capacity Li-ion 3100 mAh
Talktime & Stanbytime
Other Features Colors: Gold, White, Black
