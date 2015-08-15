Xiaomi Mi Note Pro

|Specifications
|Model No
|
|Operating System
|Android 5.0.1 Lollipop
|SIM
|Dual SIM-Micro+Nano
|DISPLAY
|Screen Size / Resolution
|5.7 inches with 1440 x 2560 pixels
|CAMERA
|Rear Camera
|13 Megapixel
|Front Camera
|4 Megapixel
|Extra Features
|Auto focus, dual LED flash
|PERFORMANCE & STORAGE
|Chipset, CPU
|Qualcomm MSM8994 Snapdragon 810
Quad-core 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53 & Quad-core 2 GHz Cortex-A57
|RAM
|4 GB
|Memory Details
|64 GB
|CONNECTIVITY
|Features
|Wi-fi, Bluetooth v4.1,GPS, USB, NFC
|DIMENSIONS
|Size
|155.1 x 77.6 x 7 mm
|Weight
|161 g
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|Li-ion 3100 mAh
|Talktime & Stanbytime
|
|Other Features
|Colors: Gold, White, Black
