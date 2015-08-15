Xiaomi MI Note Specifications
|Mi Note Specifications
|Specifications
|Model No
|Available from 2015 January
|Operating System
|Android 4.4.4 KitKat
|SIM
|Dual SIM
|DISPLAY
|Screen Size / Resolution
|5.7 inches / 1080 x 1920 pixels
|CAMERA
|Rear Camera
|13 megapixel
|Front Camera
|4 megapixel
|Extra Features
|autofocus, dual LED flash,
|PERFORMANCE & STORAGE
|CPU
|Quad-core 2.5 GHz Krait 400
|RAM
|3 GB
|Memory Details
|16 GB
64 GB
|CONNECTIVITY
|Features
|Wifi, Bluetooth, GPS, Glonass, micro USB 2.0
|DIMENSIONS
|Size
|155.1 x 77.6 x 7 mm
|Weight
|161 g
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|Li-ion 3000 mAh
|Talktime & Stanbytime
|
|Other Features
|Colors: White, Black
Post a Comment
Reviews & Comments