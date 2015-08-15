News Update :
Xiaomi MI Note Specifications

15 August, 2015

Mi  Note Specifications

Specifications
Model No Available from 2015 January
Operating System Android 4.4.4 KitKat
SIM Dual SIM
DISPLAY
Screen Size / Resolution 5.7 inches / 1080 x 1920 pixels
CAMERA
Rear Camera 13 megapixel
Front Camera 4 megapixel
Extra Features autofocus, dual LED flash,
PERFORMANCE & STORAGE
CPU Quad-core 2.5 GHz Krait 400
RAM 3 GB
Memory Details 16 GB
64 GB
CONNECTIVITY
Features Wifi, Bluetooth, GPS, Glonass, micro USB 2.0
DIMENSIONS
Size 155.1 x 77.6 x 7 mm
Weight 161 g
BATTERY
Capacity Li-ion 3000 mAh
Talktime & Stanbytime
Other Features Colors: White, Black
