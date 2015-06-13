ZTE Blade Qlux 4G smartphone launched at price Rs 4999

ZTE Blade Qlux 4G is launched today at price Rs 4,999 in India
(approx $78 USD ). It is one of the cheapest 4G mobile phones. You can buy ZTE Blade Qlux 4G on Amazon India from June 16. It is a Android 4.4 KitKat operating system smartphone.
The new ZTE smartphone is a dual SIM phone with a 4.5 inch FWVGA display with 480 by 854 pixel resolution and also device sports a 8 megapixel rear camera and 5 megapixel front camera. The phone is powered by a Mediatek 1.3GHz quad core processor. It runs a 1GB RAM and the internal storage is 8GB which is expandable upto 32GB.
At this price range most smartphones lack connectivity features but ZTE Blade Qlux 4G phone doesn't disappoint us because it has 4G, 3G, Wifi, Bluetooth, Edge, GPRS and supports microUSB. The smartphone is equipped with a 2200 mAh battery. Thickness is 10.3mm and weight is 154 grams.
