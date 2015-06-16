Xiaomi Redmi Note 2 launch on June 29 ?

Is it going to be Xiaomi Redmi Note 2 on June 29 launch ?Xiaomi new Note smartphone will be launched on June 29, 2015 according to Lei Jun Xiaomi's CEO. He announced this on Chinese microblogging site Weibo.
He didn't reveal any other details about the upcoming device but from past leaks we can assume that on June 29 we might be seeing launch of Xiaomi Redmi Note 2 which was shown on TENAA website few days back.
As per the TENAA's leaked information Xiaomi Redmi Note 2 have following specifications.
- 5.5 inch FHD display
- 1080 x 1920 pixel resolution
- 13 megapixel rear camera
- 5 megapixel front camera
- Mediatek MTK6975 processor
Xiaomi is on roll. Going superb. It has good range of Power banks also.
Redmi Note smartphones from Xiaomi are excellent. It should setup services centres in India so that more people will benefit.
