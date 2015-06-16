Sony Xperia Z4v via Verizon Wireless from this summer in US

Sony Xperia Z4v the latest smartphone will be available in US from this summer exclusively via carrier Verizon Wireless. This news is announced by Verizon officially on its website.
The Sony Xperia Z4v is a 4G LTE smartphone with a 5.2 inch Full WQHD Triluminos display with 1440 by 2560 pixel resolution. The Z4v device is powered by a 64 bit Snapdragon 810 Octa core processor paired with a 3GB RAM.
Xperia Z4v internal storage is 32GB and supports 128GB expandable memory with a microSD. The highlight of this latest Sony smartphone is its rear camera which has 20.7 megapixel with Exmor sensor. The 5 megapixel front camera with 25mm wide angle lens will snap you perfectly. This smartphone comes preloaded with 15 camera apps which is a great news for photo lovers.
The Sony Xperia Z4v is waterproof and dust protected. It holds a 3000 mAh battery to run the device. The Qualcomm Quick charge 2.0 and wireless charging features in this device add more convenience to the users.
Xperia Z4v will be available in two colors black and white from Verizon Wireless this summer. To know price details and other updates you can sign up at Verizon official website.
this is a great phone for Xperia lovers. This smartphone has specifications more like in Xperia Z3+ and Xperia Z4.
Great phone. But I will go with iPhone this summer
Wow super specs. I love all the Sony phones
Verizon is rocking. I love the line of its phone range.
Love it Sony Xperia Z4v. 128GB storage and 3GB RAM are too good for me.
