Samsung working to fix keyboard bug with Knox secuirty update

|Samsung phones swift-key bug
The recently discovered flaw on Samsung phones default keyboard that could potentially expose the handset to the hackers is getting a fix. The Samsung engineers are working to resolve the problem. The company in a statement said Galaxy S4 phones and the higher models are safe from this keyboard problem as they have Knox software.
Samsung said the bug which which can affect Android phones will be fixed with a security policy update through Samsung Knox over-the-air. The security updates will be released in few days.
