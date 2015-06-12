Samsung to launch a new Tizen Smartphone

Samsung is working hard to promote its own Tizen operating system. Most of its mobile phones work on Android OS which has enormous user base around the world. Samsung has launched its Tizen smartphone Samsung Z1 in India and Bangladesh earlier this year and had great success.
Samsung is now planning to launch a new Tizen powered smartphone in other countries like China, Malaysia, SriLanka and Russia. To increase the saleability of Tizen powered devices Samsung is hosting developer conferences in India and China in coming months. The company is developing a SDK for developers to encourage them in creating apps and other services for this platform. Samsung has launched a Tizen powered smart TV, air conditioner and a refrigerator this year.
Anyway we are not going to see any fast shifting from Android to Tizen by Samsung as there are very less apps in its kitty. It is a slow process by which Samsung will reduce its dependency on Android.
