Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge Android 5.1.1 Lollipop update started for T Mobile in US

Samsung Galaxy S6 and Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge users have a cheering news. Android 5.1.1 Lollipop update for T-Mobile Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge smartphones has been rolled out in US.
The T Mobile users of these two Galaxy phones can install Android 5.1.1 Lollipop update via OTA and Samsung KIES. The update built date is June 11,2015 and size is 1.4GB.
The latest Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge Android 5.1.1 Lollipop update can make user interface improvements, includes guest mode, camera RAW support, security patches and enhancements in device performance and stability.
The unlocked and no contract S6 and S6 Edge smartphone users in other countries can expect this Android 5.1.1 Lollipop update in the coming weeks.
I fell in love with my Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge from the moment I started using it. Nothing matches it.
