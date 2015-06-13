News Update :
Samsung Galaxy S6 Active for $23.17 USD for 30 months

Vince on 13 June, 2015 | 8:46 pm

galaxy-s6-active
Samsung Galaxy S6 Active AT&T
Galaxy S6 rugged version Samsung Galaxy S6 Active is now available with AT&T carrier in US for $199.99 for 2 year contract. It is available in Gray, white and blue colors.

 If you want to go hassle free for  Galaxy S6 Active regular price is $694.99 USD. On AT&T Next 24 month plan you need to pay $23.17 for 30 months. There are also other plans you can find on AT&T official website.

 Samsung Galaxy S6 Active features a rugged outer look with a 5.1 Quad HD display with 577ppi. It is powered by Exynos 7420 Octa core processor coupled with a 3GB RAM. The rear camera is 16 megapixel and front camera is 5 megapixel. The battery is USP of this device which has 3500 mAh capacity. It runs on Android 5.0 Lollipop operating system. The internal storage is 32 gigabytes.
