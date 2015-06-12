Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime Value Edtion details leaked

The new version of Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime is ready for launch according to reports. It is one of the most successful Samsung phones around the world which was released in October 2014.
|Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime
Specifications wise the latest Galaxy Grand Prime will have a Marvell PXA1908 chipset instead of the Snapdragon 410 of the older model. The new model will run Android 5.0 Lollipop OS out of the box, the old phone has KitKat OS.
There is no information about the other changes in the new Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime Value and most of the specs could be same as the earlier version. The 5.0 inch 540 x 960 pixel resolution display, 8GB internal storage, 1GB RAM, 8 megapixel rear camera, 5MP front camera, Wifi, Bluetooth, NFC, 2600 mAh battery, 4G LTE, 8.6mm thickness features will continue in the new model too.
The new Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime Value price and launch date details are not available at this moment.We will update as it reveals.
