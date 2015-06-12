Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime Value Edtion details leaked

News Update :
Vince on 12 June, 2015 | 8:49 am

The new version of Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime is ready for launch according to reports. It is one of the most successful Samsung phones around the world which was released in October 2014.

The new version Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime Value Edition price could be about $225 USD ( Rs 14400 INR ). The launch price of the first version is $258 USD which is now selling around $200 USD.

 Specifications wise the latest Galaxy Grand Prime will have a Marvell PXA1908 chipset instead of the Snapdragon 410 of the older model. The new model will run Android 5.0 Lollipop OS out of the box, the old phone has KitKat OS.

 There is no information about the other changes in the new Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime Value and most of the specs could be same as the earlier version. The 5.0 inch 540 x 960 pixel resolution display, 8GB internal storage, 1GB RAM, 8 megapixel rear camera, 5MP front camera, Wifi, Bluetooth, NFC, 2600 mAh battery, 4G LTE, 8.6mm thickness features will continue in the new model too.

 The new Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime Value price and launch date details are not available at this moment.We will update as it reveals.

