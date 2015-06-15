LG G2 Android 5.0.2 Lollipop update started in India

The good news has arrived for LG G2 users in India. The long awaited LG G2 Android Lollipop has been rolled out. Earlier in March, this year LG has announced that android Lollipop update will be launched in India in the next 3 or 4 months.
The LG G2 Android 5.0.2 Lollipop update with built number LRX22G is about 750MB in size and can be installed into the phone only via LG PC Suite. It means you have to connect the device to the computer using LG PC Suite software.
There are some new features added with this update for LG G2 smartphones like front camera bright mode, privacy keeper, hand gesture for selfies with front camera, new sound effects.
The LG G2 smaller variant LG G2 Mini is also getting Android Lollipop update in Greece. Soon we can see this to be rolled out to other countries.
