Dell Venue 8 7000 Series Tablet Launched at Price Rs 34,999

Dell Venue 8 Android 5.0 tablet launched in India at price of Rs 34,999 which will be available from July.
|Dell Venue 8 7000
Dell which was not so active from some days in phones and tablets Indian market is back with launch of Dell Venue 8-7000 Series tablet which according to company is world's thinnest tablet with thickness of 6mm. It is equipped with a Intel Atom Z3500 processor.
Dell Venue 8 has a 8.0 inch OLED display with 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution. The internal storage is 16GB, which is expandable upto 512GB. The dual cameras in the rear are 8 megapixel with Realsense Snapshot technology one of its kind which enables to increase the focus of a snapped picture. The front camera is 2MP. On the connectivity front this Dell tablet has Wifi, Bluetooth and GPS.
Dell Venue 8 7000 series tablet weighs only 305 grams with a 5900 mAh battery.
