News Update :
Home » , , » Dell Venue 8 7000 Series Tablet Launched at Price Rs 34,999

Dell Venue 8 7000 Series Tablet Launched at Price Rs 34,999

Vince on 11 June, 2015 | 1:06 pm

Dell Venue 8 Android 5.0 tablet launched in India at price of Rs 34,999 which will be available from July.


dell_venue_8_7000_tablet
Dell Venue 8 7000

Dell which was not so active from some days in phones and tablets Indian market is back with launch of Dell Venue 8-7000 Series tablet which according to company is world's thinnest tablet with thickness of 6mm. It is equipped with a Intel Atom Z3500 processor.

 Dell Venue 8 has a 8.0 inch OLED display with 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution. The internal storage is 16GB, which is expandable upto 512GB. The dual cameras in the rear are 8 megapixel with Realsense Snapshot technology one of its kind which enables to increase the focus of a snapped picture. The front camera is 2MP. On the connectivity front this Dell tablet has Wifi, Bluetooth and GPS.

 Dell Venue 8 7000 series tablet weighs only 305 grams with a 5900 mAh battery.
Share this article :
Labels: , ,

Post a Comment

Reviews & Comments

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Powered by Trending INDIA Network