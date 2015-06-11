Gionee launches Elife E8 24MP camera phone and Marathon M5 dual battery phone

Gionee has launched two smartphones Elife E8 and Marathon M5 in Beijing on June 10, 2015.Price of Elife E8 is CNY 3999 in China which is equivalent to ($645) Rs 40,500 in India which will be available from July 25 and Marathon M5 price is CNY 2299 which is $370 USD ( approx Rs 23,000 in India ) available from June 15.
|Ginoee Elife E8 / Gionee Marathon M5
For who those don't know Gionee Elife E8 is launched in Romania with Allview X2 Xtreme branding. You can find more details here.
The other phone launched Gionee Marathon M5 is a dual battery phone which was earlier in news for this unique feature. Two 3000 mAh batteries in this phone can run for 4 days. Another interesting feature of Marathon M5 is it can be used as power bank to charge other electronic devices. It has reverse charging feature. The interesting part is Gionee has managed to keep this phone thickness at 8.5 mm inspite of having two batteries.
The device is Android Lollipop phone with dual SIM, 4G enabled.
Marathon M5 Key Specifications
- 5.5 HD Amoled display
- 1.5 GHz quad core processor
- Mediatek chipset
- 2GB RAM
- 16 GB Internal storage capacity
- Rear camera 13 megapixel
- Front camera 5 megapixel
These two phones from Gionee are really awesome.
Yes technology at its best
When will they launch Marathon M5 in USA?
